DEVIL MASTER: ecco ''Acid Black Mass'' dal prossimo album

I Devil Master hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Relapse Records, il video di Acid Black Mass. Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album, Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, la cui uscita è stata fissata al 29 aprile.
Tracklist:
01. Ecstasies...
02. Enamoured in the Throes of Death
03. Golgotha's Cruel Song
04. The Vigour of Evil
05. Acid Black Mass
06. Abyss in Vision
07. Shrines in Cinder
08. Funerary Gyre of Dreams & Madness
09. Precious Blood of Christ Rebuked
10. Never Ending Night