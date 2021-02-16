THE BIG DEAL: in streaming il singolo ''Sensational''

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Sensational
, brano dei rocker serbi The Big Deal
tratto dal loro disco di esordio First Bite
, la cui uscita è prevista per il 13 maggio sotto l'etichetta italiana Frontiers Music srl
.
A questo link
potete vedere la clip di Never Say Never
.
Tracklist:01. Never Say Never
02. I Need You Here Tonight
03. Sensational
04. Top Heaven
05. Wake The Fire
06. In The Dead Of The Night
07. Rebel Lady
08. Power On
09. Bad Times, Good Times
10. Fallen
11. Lady Of The Night