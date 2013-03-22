ALESTORM: ecco tracklist e copertina di ''Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum''

|
Gli scozzesi Alestorm hanno annunciato per il 24 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum.
In attesa del primo singolo, la band ha rivelato tracklist e copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Magellan’s Expedition
02. The Battle of Cape Fear River
03. Cannonball
04. P.A.R.T.Y.
05. Under Blackened Banners
06. Magyarország
07. Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum
08. Bite the Hook Hand That Feeds
09. Return to Tortuga
10. Come to Brazil
11. Wooden Leg (Part III)