MOTIONLESS IN WHITE: svelano i dettagli di ''Scoring the End of the World'' e pubblicano un singolo

Gli statunitensi Motionless in White hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album Scoring the End of the World, in uscita il prossimo 10 giugno 2022 per Roadrunner Records.
Di seguito è elencata la tracklist del disco:
01. Meltdown
02. Sign of Life
03. Werewolf
04. Porcelain
05. Slaughterhouse (con Bryan Garris)
06. Masterpiece
07. Cause of Death
08. We Become the Night
09. Burned at Both Ends 2
10. Broadcasting from Beyond the Grave: Corpse Nation
11. Cyberhex
12. Red, White & Boom (con Caleb Shomo)
13. Scoring the End of the World (con Mick Gordon)
Ricky Olson e Logan Beaver hanno diretto il video del nuovo singolo Cyberhex, disponibile qui sotto: