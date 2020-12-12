HORIZON IGNITED: firmano con la Nuclear Blast Records

|
I melodic death metaller finlandesi Horizon Ignited hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato con l'etichetta discografica Nuclear Blast Records per la pubblicazione del loro secondo album.
In attesa di ulteriori dettagli, è disponibile il singolo Towards the Dying Lands.
Di seguito potete leggere anche le dichiarazioni della band:
“We are truly honored beyond belief to join the Nuclear Blast -family with our second album! We did set our goals high, but I don’t think that any of us were expecting this. It is truly a dream come true to have our music released by a legendary label that has housed many of our idols throughout the years. With Nuclear Blast we are able to take our first steps on this musical journey that allows us to bring our vision alive and to share our music with the world. This is the beginning so stay tuned!”
E quelle dell'etichetta:
“Nuclear Blast is stoked to announce the signing of the up and coming melodic death metal band Horizon Ignited from Finland. This band took us by surprise after we were introduced to them by their manager Maurizio Iacono from Kataklysm. Their sound although based in melodic death metal is also influenced by metalcore as well and has the potential to appeal to a very wide audience.The band has built up already quite a following on Spotify with their self released album “After The Storm”. Their new songs are even stronger which is proven by the 2 singles that we will release first. Later on this year the band will also make their debut on the European stages. This band is ready to take the world by storm!”