HEIDEVOLK: annunciato il nuovo cantante

|
I pagan metaller olandesi Heidevolk hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, che il nuovo cantante è stato trovato nella figura di Daniel Wansink, che ha già registrato le sue parti vocali per il nuovo disco della band.
Brothers and sisters,
Last year we started our quest for a new singer. After some very interesting auditions we found the right match for HEIDEVOLK. He has been working with us since autumn last year, he already did a full live-show and recorded his vocals for our new album.
We are proud to announce Daniël, our new vocalist!
"It is a great honor for me to be chosen as the new vocalist for this fantastic band. It's like a child's dream came true. I'm really looking forward to the shows, the new album and everything we're going to do with Heidevolk. Hopefully we'll see you soon! Cheers and rocking greets" - Daniël🤟🏼
Friends, give him a warm welcome! 🤘🍻🎤
Heidevolk