URKRAFT: ecco i dettagli del quinto album ‘‘The True Protagonist’’

I danesi Urkraft pubblicheranno per l’etichetta Massacre Records il loro quinto album, The True Protagonist, in data 27 maggio 2022.
Tue Madsen ha prodotto il disco, la cui copertina è stata realizzata da Morten Grønnegaard.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Uforskyldte Sår
2. The True Protagonist
3. I Got Blood
4. I Bring Nothing to the Table (con Kim Song Sternkopf dei MØL)
5. The Human Resignation
6. The Burden Without A Name
7. Well Intentioned Sons
8. Go, Get Your Bones
9. Changing Manscape
10. Prepare the Flesh
11. We Can't Recognize