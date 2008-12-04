SYMPHONITY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Marco Polo - The Metal Soundtrack''

|
I cechi Symphonity hanno annunciato per il 20 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Limb Music, del loro nuovo album Marco Polo: The Metal Soundtrack.
Come terzo singolo la band ha scelto il brano Part 3: The Plague.
Tracklist:
01. Part 1: Venezia
02. Part 2: Crimson Silk
03. Part 3: The Plague
04. Part 4: Love Theme
05. Part 5: Mongols
06. Part 6: Dreaming of Home
07. Part 7: I Found My Way Back Home
08. Part 8: Prisoner
09. Part 9: Venezia Finale
10. Part 5: Mongols (orchestral version) [Bonus Track - Esclusiva CD]
11. Part 6: Dreaming of Home (orchestral version) [Bonus Track - Esclusiva CD]
12. Part 7: I Found My Way Back Home (orchestral version) [Bonus Track - Esclusiva CD]