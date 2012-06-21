      Privacy Policy
 
17/03/22
KANONENFIEBER
Yankee Division

17/03/22
KNIGHT & GALLOW
For Honor and Bloodshed

18/03/22
HELL IN THE CLUB
Kamikaze – 10 Years in the Slums

18/03/22
HELL MILITIA
Hollow Void

18/03/22
FM
Thirteen

18/03/22
RONNIE ATKINS
Make It Count

18/03/22
AGATHODAIMON
The Seven

18/03/22
WITHOUT WAVES
Comedian

18/03/22
AEVITERNE
The Ailing Facade

18/03/22
LAZY QUEEN
A Human Reaction

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/03/22
DRACONIAN + NIGHTFALL + SHORES OF NULL (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

26/03/22
DRACONIAN + NIGHTFALL + SHORES OF NULL (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
WORMROT: annunciano il nuovo album ''Hiss'', ascolta un brano
17/03/2022 - 17:24 (30 letture)

30/06/2012
Live Report
NASUM + WORMROT+ BUFFALO GRILLZ + TSUBO
Gods of Grind, Traffic Club, Roma, 21/06/2012
 
17/03/2022 - 17:24
WORMROT: annunciano il nuovo album ''Hiss'', ascolta un brano
21/02/2019 - 11:07
MISERY INDEX: dal vivo in Italia per un'unica data con i Wormrot
15/10/2016 - 11:15
WORMROT: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
12/10/2016 - 11:41
WORMROT: online un altro brano
11/10/2016 - 12:04
WORMROT: ecco il brano 'God’s In His Heaven'
08/10/2016 - 11:59
WORMROT: ascolta un nuovo brano
22/09/2016 - 05:52
WORMROT: disponibile un nuovo brano
11/09/2016 - 11:32
WORMROT: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
19/08/2016 - 17:57
WORMROT: guarda il nuovo video
03/08/2016 - 19:02
WORMROT: un video dagli studi di registrazione
17/03/2022 - 17:54
MONUMENTS: online il video di ''False Providence'' dal nuovo disco
17/03/2022 - 17:50
MANEGARM: pubblicato il video ufficiale di ''En snara av guld'' dal nuovo album
17/03/2022 - 17:43
BOG BODY: i dettagli del debutto ''Cryonic Crevasse Cult'', ascolta un brano
17/03/2022 - 17:35
WORMHOLE: firma con Season of Mist, nuovo cantante e nuovo album nel 2023
17/03/2022 - 17:28
SEVENTH WONDER: primi dettagli del nuovo album
17/03/2022 - 17:18
DEF LEPPARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Diamond Star Halos''
17/03/2022 - 17:15
AEVITERNE: ascolta il debutto ''The Ailing Facade''
17/03/2022 - 11:36
WASTELAND VIPER: ascolta ''Too Blind to See'' dal nuovo disco ''Dead Men Tell No Tales''
17/03/2022 - 11:10
AETERNITAS: annunciato lo scioglimento definitivo
17/03/2022 - 11:05
INCITE: in streaming un brano dal nuovo album
 
