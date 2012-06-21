WORMROT: annunciano il nuovo album ''Hiss'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione grindcore Wormrot ha annunciato il nuovo album Hiss, la cui pubblicazione nei negozi è fissata per il prossimo 8 luglio tramite Earache Records.
A lato è visibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
The Darkest Burden
Broken Maze
Behind Closed Doors
When Talking Fails, It’s Time for Violence
Your Dystopian Hell
Unrecognizable
Hatred Transcending
Doomsayer
Pale Moonlight
Seizures
Voiceless Choir
Grieve
Sea of Disease
Noxious Cloud
Shattered Faith
Desolate Landscapes
Spiral Eyes
Vicious Circle
Weeping Willow
All Will Wither
Glass Shards
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per il singolo Behind Closed Doors.