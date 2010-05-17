      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

18/03/22
DI`AUL
Abracamacabra

18/03/22
AKTARUM
Trollvengers

18/03/22
LAZY QUEEN
A Human Reaction

18/03/22
RONNIE ATKINS
Make It Count

18/03/22
STABBING WESTWARD
Chasing Ghosts

18/03/22
BREATHE ATLANTIS
Overdrive

18/03/22
WYVERN (FRA)
Radiations

18/03/22
FM
Thirteen

18/03/22
FRIENDS OF HELL
Friends of Hell

18/03/22
HELL MILITIA
Hollow Void

CONCERTI

18/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/03/22
MESSA
CSO PEDRO - PADOVA

18/03/22
HATE & MERDA + WOJTEK
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/03/22
STAGE OF REALITY - My Inner Prison Release Party
LET IT BEER - ROMA

19/03/22
W.A.S.P. (RIMANDATO)
HALL - PADOVA

19/03/22
MESSA
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

24/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/03/22
DRACONIAN + NIGHTFALL + SHORES OF NULL (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/03/22
RECKLESS LOVE + COLLATERAL + SPEED STROKE
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

26/03/22
DRACONIAN + NIGHTFALL + SHORES OF NULL (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)
DECAPITATED: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Cancel Culture''
18/03/2022 - 17:18 (45 letture)

RECENSIONI
57
70
75
74
83
88
ARTICOLI
05/07/2015
Live Report
GRAVEYARD (SPA) + BLACK OATH + DECAPITATED CHRIST
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 30/06/2015
12/11/2013
Live Report
CHILDREN OF BODOM + DECAPITATED + MEDEIA
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 08/11/2013
10/12/2012
Live Report
MESHUGGAH + DECAPITATED + C.B MURDOC
Alcatraz, Milano, 05/12/2012
10/09/2011
Intervista
DECAPITATED
Ritorno col botto
26/05/2010
Live Report
DECAPITATED
Olden Live Club, Lonato Del Garda, 17/05/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/03/2022 - 17:18
DECAPITATED: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Cancel Culture''
30/12/2021 - 00:22
DECAPITATED: completati i lavori sul nuovo disco
14/07/2021 - 11:32
DECAPITATED: una data in Italia il prossimo gennaio
03/05/2021 - 23:50
DECAPITATED: a giugno la ristampa di ‘‘The First Damned’’, ascolta un singolo
13/01/2021 - 10:33
DECAPITATED: aggiornamenti sull'ottavo album
28/09/2020 - 19:44
DECAPITATED: rinnovano il contratto con Nuclear Blast
28/01/2020 - 18:50
DECAPITATED: Ken Bedene degli Aborted alla batteria per il tour europeo
29/11/2019 - 19:45
DECAPITATED: nuovo tour europeo a marzo, una data in Italia
04/04/2019 - 21:33
MILANO DEATH RALLY: a luglio con Aborted, Decapitated e molti altri
24/12/2018 - 10:57
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro Dimmu Borgir, Decapitated, Queensryche e Twilight Force
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/03/2022 - 22:51
EXODUS: il video ufficiale di ''The Fires of Division''
18/03/2022 - 22:36
UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: online ''Kein Zurück'', la prima canzone in tedesco incisa dall'ex-Accept
18/03/2022 - 20:03
MASTODON: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Teardrinker''
18/03/2022 - 19:55
DI`AUL: guarda la clip della titletrack di ''Abracamacabra''
18/03/2022 - 19:34
OTUS: firmano con Time to Kill Records per il secondo album
18/03/2022 - 17:29
APOCALYPTICA: ascolta ''I’ll Get Through It'' con Geezer Butler
18/03/2022 - 17:25
JAMES LABRIE: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ''Beautiful Shade of Grey''
18/03/2022 - 10:35
BLACK VOID: i dettagli del loro disco di esordio ed il singolo ''Reject Everything''
18/03/2022 - 10:23
JOE SATRIANI: presenta il brano ''Pumpin'' dal nuovo album
18/03/2022 - 10:16
TROLLFEST: guarda la clip di ''Pina Colada''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     