DECAPITATED: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Cancel Culture''

La formazione tech death metal Decapitated ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Cancel Culture, titletrack del nuovo album che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 maggio tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. From The Nothingness With Love
02. Cancer Culture
03. Just A Cigarette
04. No Cure
05. Hello Death (feat. Jinjer)
06. Iconoclast (feat. Machine Head)
07. Suicidal Space Programme
08. Locked
09. Hours As Battlegrounds
10. Last Supper