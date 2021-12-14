VANDERLUST: ''3 Suns'' è il nuovo singolo dall'omonimo album d'esordio

|
L'etichetta nostrana ROCKSHOTS Records pubblicherà il prossimo 15 aprile 2022 il primo, omonimo album degli italiani Vanderlust.
In fondo alla notizia è possibile ascoltare il quarto singolo estratto dall'album, 3 Suns. I precedenti singoli sono riportati nelle notizie elencate a destra.
Di seguito trovate invece la tracklist e la durata dei singoli brani che la compongono:
1. Intro (0:58)
2. High Hopes (3:34)
3. Orphan Planet (3:41)
4. Forgotten Breed (5:13)
5. The Last Ganymedian (3:45)
6. Scavengers of Kuiper Belt (4:02)
7. Mass Effect Destruction (2:04)
8. Requiem for an Ancient World (4:59)
9. 3 Suns (4:44)
10. Dyson’s Swarm (4:00)
11. Ringworld (3:26)
12. Ten Years Back (3:38)
13. Zima Blue (4:39)