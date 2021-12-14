      Privacy Policy
 
VANDERLUST: ''3 Suns'' è il nuovo singolo dall'omonimo album d'esordio
21/03/2022 - 08:45 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/03/2022 - 08:45
VANDERLUST: ''3 Suns'' è il nuovo singolo dall'omonimo album d'esordio
01/03/2022 - 14:58
VANDERLUST: ascolta ''Requiem for an Ancient World'' da ''Vanderlust''
19/01/2022 - 20:04
VANDERLUST: i primi dettagli di ''Vanderlust'' ed un nuovo singolo
14/12/2021 - 14:24
VANDERLUST: firmano con Rockshots Records, rivelato il primo brano dal disco di esordio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/03/2022 - 09:18
TRICK OR TREAT: un concerto a Matera e uno a Tivoli ad aprile
21/03/2022 - 00:24
VREID: pubblicano il video di ''Wolves at Sea''
21/03/2022 - 00:11
CABIN BOY JUMPED SHIP: online la nuova clip del singolo ''Ghosts''
21/03/2022 - 00:05
DYNAZTY: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ''Yours''
19/03/2022 - 00:19
TYR: ecco il live video di ''Ragnars Kvæði'' dall'ultimo disco dal vivo
19/03/2022 - 00:09
GEORGE LYNCH: al lavoro su un nuovo disco solista strumentale
19/03/2022 - 00:08
TALAS: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Inner Mounting Flame’’
19/03/2022 - 00:07
HELL IN THE CLUB: pubblicano il video di ‘‘10 Years in the Slums’’
19/03/2022 - 00:07
HETEROCHROME: annunciano i dettagli del secondo album ‘‘From the Ashes’’
18/03/2022 - 22:51
EXODUS: il video ufficiale di ''The Fires of Division''
 
