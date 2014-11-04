CONQUER DIVIDE: firmano con Mascot Label Group e pubblicano l'inedita ''Atonement''

|
Le Conquer Divide hanno siglato un accordo discografico con Mascot Label Group per la pubblicazione del loro prossimo disco in studio.
Ad anticipare l'uscita dell'album, di cui ancora non si conoscono i dettagli, il gruppo ha diffuso il brano Atonement, ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina.
La batterista Sam Landa ha così descritto il singolo:
"'The word atonement is about making reparations; about seeking forgiveness; about feeling sorry for something you’ve done and hoping to make things right. In the context of this song, it’s too late for that - the damage has already been done and there’s no going back. The song tries to capture the feelings of betrayal, of being left high and dry by people who wanted to take the easy way out. The emotions really explode in the breakdown, and the progression mirrors how situations like this can build up in real life. There’s a kind of calm before the storm, and then another sense of calm after. ‘We don’t know who you are’, and we’ve accepted that - just don’t try to come back and beg for forgiveness when you’ve exhausted all of your chances.”