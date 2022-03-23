THEIGNS & THRALLS: i dettagli del disco di esordio

|
I Theigns & Thralls - nuovo progetto di Kevin Ridley degli Skyclad, hanno annunciato per l'8 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite ROCKSHOTS Records, del loro disco omonimo di esordio.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Theigns & Thralls.
Tracklist:
01. Procession
02. Theigns & Thralls
03. Drinking (Thralls mix)
04. Strive
05. The Lords Of The Hills
06. Life Will Out
07. The Highwayman
08. Today We Get To Play
09. The New Folk Devils
10. Flora Robb
11. Not Thru The Woods Yet
12. Over The Hills And Far Away [Bonus Track]
13. The Queen Of The Moors [Bonus Track]
14. Strive acoustic version [Bonus Track]
15. Drinking (Theigns mix) [Bonus Track]
16. Life Will Out (KärtsyMegatommy mix) [Bonus Track]