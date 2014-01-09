PERSUADER: vanno in pausa a tempo indefinito

|
La band heavy metal Persuader ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, la decisione di prendersi una pausa a tempo indefinito.
In basso potete leggere la loro dichiarazione:
Hello everyone!
After some time of discussions in the band we have come to the mutual agreement to take an indefinite hitaus with Persuader. As you know the last two albums have taken it´s time to complete and this time around we have had a hard time to collectivly muster the passion for a follow up to Necromancy.
We will surely all remain in the metal scene in one way or another, and post updates on our future endeavours here, so keep an eye out.
Cheers /Persuader