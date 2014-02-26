CREMATORY: a maggio il nuovo album ''Inglorious Darkness'', ascolta la titletrack

|
I Crematory hanno annunciato per il 27 maggio 2022 l'uscita del loro nuovo album Inglorious Darkness tramite Napalm Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto sono elencate le undici tracce che compongono la nuova fatica in studio:
01. Inglorious Darkness
02. Break Down the Walls
03. Trümmerwelten
04. Rest in Peace
05. The Sound of My Life
06. Tränen der Zeit
07. Until We Meet Again
08. Zur Hölle
09. Not for the innocent
10. Forsaken
11. Das Ende
Il primo singolo del disco, la titletrack Inglorious Darkness, è ascoltabile qui sotto: