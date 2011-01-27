CIRCLE OF SILENCE: i dettagli di ''Walk Through Hell''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Circle of Silence hanno annunciato per il 27 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro nuovo album Walk Through Hell.
Di seguito è possibile vedere il lyric video del singolo At War with Yourself.
Tracklist:
01. Down To Hell
02. Prisoner Of Time
03. Walk Through Hell
04. United
05. I Am Fear
06. At War With Yourself
07. Triumph Over Tragedy
08. I Want More
09. The Curse
10. Far Beyond The Sun
11. God Is A Machine
12. This Is War (Bonus Track)
13. Fire (Bonus Track)