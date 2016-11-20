VICTORIUS: annunciano il nuovo album, online il singolo ''Dinos and Dragons''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Victorius hanno annunciato per il 24 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 - The Great Ninja War.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Dinos and Dragons.
Tracklist:
01. Saurus Invictus Lazerus
02. Victorious Dinogods
03. Mighty Magic Mammoth
04. Jurassic Jetfighters
05. Dinos and Dragons
06. Katana Kingdom Rising
07. God of Roar
08. Night of the Nuclear Ninja
09. Triceps Ceratops
10. Tyrannosaurus Steel
11. Shadow of the Shinobi
12. Powerzord