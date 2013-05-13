THE QUIREBOYS: Spike non è più il cantante della band

|
I The Quireboys hanno annunciato, tramite un post sui propri pfoili social, la separazione dal frontman Jonathan "Spike" Gray.
Spike ha successivamente risposto alla notizia, specificando come la decisione sia stata presa dal gruppo e non da lui:
"Just to clarify, I have received a letter from 3 of MY band members informing me that my services are no longer required to sing or perform with them.
I will release an official statement shortly but for now, my sincere apologies go out to you all and I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all my fans who are supporting me through this difficult time.
[...] The Quireboys founder, only original member and singer, God bless, Spike x"
La band continuerà come quintetto, con il chitarrista Guy Griffin a rivestire anche il ruolo di cantante.