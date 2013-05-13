      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band con la nuova lineup
Clicca per ingrandire
Il post di Spike
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/04/22
BHLEG
Faghring

01/04/22
NEKROGOBLIKON
The Fundamental Slimes And Humours

01/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT
Creepy Symphonies

01/04/22
WASTELAND VIPER
Dead Men Tell No Tales

01/04/22
DARE
Road to Eden

01/04/22
THE SPIRIT
Of Clarity And Galactic Structures

01/04/22
MESHUGGAH
Immutable

01/04/22
WOLF
Shadowland

01/04/22
EVIL INVADERS
Shattering Reflection

01/04/22
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Unlimited Love

CONCERTI

01/04/22
MESSA
BRONSON - RAVENNA

01/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + MOONLIGHT HAZE + FROM THE DEPTH
CAMPUS INDUSTRY MUSIC - PARMA

02/04/22
GORY BLISTER + KENOS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

03/04/22
AMENRA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

08/04/22
HATE & MERDA + COLLARS + BARATRO
CPA - FIRENZE

09/04/22
HATE & MERDA + COLLARS + BARATRO
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/04/22
BONGZILLA + TONS
KROEN - VERONA

11/04/22
BONGZILLA + TONS
BUNKER - TORINO

13/04/22
BROTHER FIRETRIBE + ONE DESIRE + STRALE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike non è più il cantante della band
30/03/2022 - 09:20 (45 letture)

Lizard
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022, 10.23.01
1
Queste sono esattamente le cose che non capirò mai... oltre trent'anni di carriera, ormai lontanissima dai riflettori, ma comunque onorata e onorevole... che senso ha buttare tutto alle ortiche in questo modo? È ovvio che la band senza Spike non esiste ed è altrettanto ovvio che ora si scatenerà una battaglia legale di cui nessuno sente il bisogno....
RECENSIONI
70
81
ARTICOLI
12/11/2013
Live Report
THE QUIREBOYS + BACKSTAGE HEROES + SIXTY MILES AHEAD
Rock n’ Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 06/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/03/2022 - 09:20
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike non è più il cantante della band
07/04/2020 - 17:23
THE QUIREBOYS: per il 30° anniversario l’album di debutto ri-registrato
14/02/2019 - 13:01
THE QUIREBOYS: 'Amazing Disgrace' uscirà ad aprile, ecco la copertina
29/07/2016 - 11:35
THE QUIREBOYS: ascolta un nuovo brano
27/05/2016 - 12:02
THE QUIREBOYS: nuova data a Torino e special guest del tour unplugged
05/05/2016 - 15:32
THE QUIREBOYS: quattro date unplugged a novembre
09/12/2015 - 10:50
THE QUIREBOYS: a febbraio live a Roma
18/10/2014 - 19:16
THE QUIREBOYS: in arrivo la ristampa di 'This Is Rock 'N' Roll'
30/10/2013 - 08:27
THE QUIREBOYS: tra pochi giorni a Trieste e a Romagnano Sesia
13/05/2013 - 19:01
THE QUIREBOYS: tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/03/2022 - 10:41
RAMMSTEIN: svelata la tracklist di ''Zeit''
30/03/2022 - 10:00
SEVENTH WONDER: ecco i dettagli completi di ''The Testament'', in uscita a giugno
30/03/2022 - 09:41
THE HORROR LEGACY: ascolta ''Escape from New York'' dal disco d'esordio
30/03/2022 - 09:32
IGNITE: online la clip di ‘‘The Butcher in Me’’ dal disco omonimo
29/03/2022 - 19:19
TOMES OF TRISTIS: online un singolo dal prossimo disco
29/03/2022 - 19:13
HELLOWEEN: il live video di ''Invitation/Eagle Fly Free'' dal concerto di Madrid del 2017
29/03/2022 - 19:05
DISQUIET: annunciato il nuovo album ''Instigate to Annihilate''
29/03/2022 - 18:59
SHAMELESS: ascolta ''Hiding From Love'' dal nuovo album
29/03/2022 - 18:41
WHITE SKULL: al lavoro sul nuovo album
29/03/2022 - 18:31
DAYS OF WINE: a maggio il disco di esordio, ascolta ''My Last Kiss''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     