EDENBRIDGE: previsto per agosto il nuovo album ''Shangri-La'', online un singolo

|
Gli Edenbridge hanno annunciato per il 26 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, del loro nuovo album Shangri-La.
Come primo singolo è stato reso disponibile il brano Somewhere Else But Here, di cui è possibile vedere il lyric video.
Tracklist:
01. At First Light
02. The Call Of Eden
03. Hall Of Shame
04. Savage Land – feat. NDR Radio Orchestra flutist Daniel Tomann-Eickhoff
05. Somewhere Else But Here
06. Freedom Is A Roof Made Of Stars
07. Arcadia (The Great Escape)
08. The Road To Shangri-La
09. The Bonding (Part 2) – feat. Erik Martensson (Eclipse, W.E.T.)
I. The Bonding Overture
II. Alpha and Omega
III. The Eleventh Hour
IV: Round and Round
V. The Timeless Now – Finale