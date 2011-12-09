STONED JESUS: entrano nel roster di Season of Mist

|
Gli ucraini Stoned Jesus hanno firmato un contratto discografico che li legherà all'etichetta transalpina Season of Mist.
Il cantante Igor Sydorenko ha così commentato l'accordo:
“I've always been a huge fan of progressive music - progressive not in the number of notes played per second, but progressive in terms of songwriting, concept and attitude.
And I rarely saw rock and metal labels encouraging this deeper approach, until I discovered Season of MIst. This is the label that I can describe with one word: 'eclectic'. And this is the label that not only approves the idea of artistic freedom but openly indulges in it! So we're extremely happy that these exact people are going to help us share our creative vision with the whole world from now on.”
L'ultimo full-lenght del gruppo di Kiev, Pilgrims, risale al 2018. Rimaniamo in attesa di conoscere i prossimi piani del trio.