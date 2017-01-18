POWERWOLF: in uscita a luglio ''The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event''

|
I Powerwolf hanno annunciato per l'8 luglio la pubblicazione nei vari formati fisici, tramite Napalm Records, del loro The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event.
Lo show fu tenuto in streaming lo scorso 17 dicembre 2021.
. 48 page Mediabook (incl. BluRay, DVD) in DVD Format – THE MONUMENTAL MASS – A CINEMATIC METAL EVENT & Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019
. 96 page Earbook – TV Wolf Cover (incl. Hardticket) – limited to 1000 (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
. 96 page Earbook – Wolf Church Cover – limited to 1500
. 4 LP Vinyl Box Napalm (incl. Vinyl THE MONUMENTAL MASS – A CINEMATIC METAL EVENT & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Wide Shot Poster) – limited to 500 (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)
. 4 LP Vinyl Box EMP (incl. Vinyl THE MONUMENTAL MASS – A CINEMATIC METAL EVENT & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Torches Poster) – limited to 500 (EMP exclusive)
. 4 LP Vinyl Box Powerwolf (incl. Vinyl THE MONUMENTAL MASS – A CINEMATIC METAL EVENT & Vinyl Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019 + Cover Poster & Group Poster) – limited to 500 (Powerwolf Bandshop exclusive)
. Boxset (incl. Mediabook, Jewelcase, Flag, Ticket, Poster, Wristband) – limited to 900 (Amazon Germany exclusive)
. 2 CD Jewelcase
. 2 LP Gatefold Vinyl
. Music Cassette
. Digital Album
Tracklist:
Chapter I - Temptation
01. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme
02. Faster Than the Flame
03. Venom Of Venus
04. Stossgebet
05. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend
Chapter II - Sin
06. Dancing with the Dead
07. Cardinal Sin
08. Resurrection By Erection
09. We Drink Your Blood
10. Glaubenskraft
Chapter III - Confession
11. Fire & Forgive
12. Beast of Gévaudan
13. Incense & Iron
14. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
Chapter IV - Forgiveness
15. Amen & Attack
16. Army of the Night
17. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)
18. Armata Strigoi
19. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme