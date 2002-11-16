MUNICIPAL WASTE: a luglio il settimo album ''Electrified Brain'', ascolta ''Grave Dive''

|
Gli statunitensi Municipal Waste hanno annunciato il loro settimo disco in studio, Electrified Brain, in uscita per Nuclear Blast Records il 1° luglio 2022.
Il disco è stato regsitrato a Philadelphia con il prdouttore Arthur Rizk.
La copertina, realizzata da James Bousema, è disponibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Electrified Brain
02. Demoralizer
03. Last Crawl
04. Grave Dive
05. The Bite
06. High Speed Steel
07. Thermonuclear Protection
08. Blood Vessel - Boat Jail
09. Crank the Heat
10. Restless and Wicked
11. Ten Cent Beer Night
12. Barreled Rage
13. Putting on Errors
14. Paranormal Janitor
Di seguito è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo Grave Dive: