FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: completate le registrazioni del nono album

I Five Finger Death Punch
hanno completato le registrazioni del loro nono album in studio.
Il disco è stato registrato presso gli Hideout Recording Studios
di Las Vegas; prodotto dal canadese Kevin Churko
, è previsto entro la fine di quest'anno.
La band ha condiviso l'annuncio insieme al lyric video del brano Brighter Side of Grey
, comparso sull'ultimo F8
(qui
la nostra recensione), che potete trovare in basso.
Il gruppo ha inoltre commentato:“This song also serves as the perfect bridge to our new album we just finished this week, which generally revolves around similar existential questions.
It's incredible how much we don't understand about our own existence, yet everyone's relationship with the concept of death permeates, even orients their entire lives. Can't wait to share it…
Enjoy this video, and stay tuned for new music and big tour announcements in the very near future!”
.