ANGEL DUST: è deceduto l’ex-bassista Frank “Banx” Bankowsky

Lo storico bassista dei tedeschi Angel Dust, Frank “Banx” Bankowsky, è scomparso in data 4 aprile 2022 all’età di sessantasei anni.
A darne l’annuncio è stata la stessa band attraverso i propri profili social:
"Dear friends,
with a very heavy heart we have to announce the passing of Angel Dust co-founder and former bandmember Frank " Banx" Bankowsky.
This came out of nothing for everyone, and we are shattered and shocked. Though we lost close contact after his departure he was still a friend and a brother to us. He was the humorous soul of the band, a good guy and true friend and his work and contribution especially on the lyrical side were unsurpassed. Thanks to him, we had legendary experiences and endless laughter on tour and in the studio. His character has driven us to new and higher goals. He will be truly missed and he was loved.
Rest in peace, brother. Thank you for the good times, the music, the lyrics and the laughter. May you enlighten the darkness of the other side.
Banx, Jan17th1966 - April4th022”
Banx, come ricordato dal post Facebook del gruppo riportato qui sopra, è stato membro fondatore della band di Dortmund, suonando con gli Angel Dust dal 1984 al 1990, poi ancora dal 1998 al 2003 e dal 2016 al 2020, quando aveva detto il suo addio definitivo al combo teutonico.
Nella sua carriera, Banx ha suonato anche nei Crows prima del loro scioglimento nel 1991, e nei CounterClockwise, autori di una sola demo nel 2003.
Come redazione, ci uniamo al cordoglio di band, familiari e amici del bassista.