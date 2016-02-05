SYBERIA: guarda la clip del nuovo singolo ''Ain't.Care.About.Bullets.''

I Syberia
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, Statement on Death
, il prossimo 6 maggio 2022 tramite l'etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile guardare il video dedicato al nuovo singolo estratto dalla nuova fatica in studio, Ain't.Care.About.Bullets.
.
La band ha presentato così il brano:“With this video, we want to draw attention to a very worrying issue in the United States of America: police violence against people of color. On the album, each song is about a specific case. We didn't want to name names, but the cases are so well documented and well-known, that with the album insert in hand and a little research, the listener can easily figure out who each song is about.”
I dettagli di Statement on Death
sono consultabili a questo indirizzo
.