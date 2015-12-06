MEGAHERZ: annunciato il nuovo batterista

|
I tedeschi Megaherz hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social e anche quelli della Napalm Records, il nome del loro nuovo batterista, ovvero Maxx Hertweck.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
"Hearts cannot beat without a rhythm.
Finally we present you the new face in the band. Maxx Hertweck is the new Jack of Hearts and the perfect reinforcement on the MEGAHERZ drums! We think he fits us like a glove! Welcome him to our family and celebrate his debut together with us at our upcoming shows in the Netherlands".
E quelle di Maxx Hertweck:
"When MEGAHERZ asked me if I wanted to be their new drummer, it was immediately clear to me that this is the way I really want to go. The sessions with the guys were all super fun and I immediately felt at home. Everything just fits. I can't wait to rock the stages with the guys in the future.
Here's to many successful years and cool music. Let's get started!
Your Maxx"