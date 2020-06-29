DRAGONY: rivelato il nuovo chitarrista

|
I power metaller austriaci Dragony hanno rivelato attraverso i propri canali social il nome del loro nuovo chitarrista Matt Plekhanov, che sostituisce il membro fondatore Andreas Poppernitsch.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band:
🎸NEW GUITARIST ANNOUNCEMENT! 🎸
Dragony officially introduces guitarist Matt Plekhanov as new band member! After it was recently announced that longtime guitarist and founding member Andreas Poppernitsch would depart from the band due to increasing commitments outside the band, the vacant spot has been officially taken over by Matt, who has already been working with the band behind the scenes for almost two years, and who has already been filling in for Andreas on recent live shows and tours.
Matt is an accomplished guitarist, who is not only the guitarist and songwriter for his own progressive rock band "@Red Eye Temple", but also operates his own recording studio "@RET Records" in Vienna, Austria, and contributed significantly to the songwriting for our latest album "Viribus Unitis", notably co-writing most songs together with Siegfried and Manuel, including songs like "Magic", "AEIOU", the title track "Viribus Unitis", and the mid-tempo anthem "Made of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)".