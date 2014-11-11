PINK FLOYD: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Hey Hey Rise Up'' in favore dell'Ucraina

09/04/2022 - 12:48 (351 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 8 Ottima iniziativa. Approvo in pieno 7 Bravissimo David 💕 6 Dispiace dirlo, ma, tolta la chitarra del Sig. Gilmour, rimane una cagata di piccione... 5 Apprezzabile nelle intenzione e testimonianza che Gilmour resta un signor chitarrista. STOP. 4 Come spiegato dal comunicato in inglese qua sopra, questa NON è propriamente una canzone dei PF, nel senso che la canzone originale è di questo cantante ucraino Andriy Khlyvnyuk, mentre Gilmour e soci ci hanno messo solo l'arrangiamento musicale. Detto questo il pezzo è molto toccante con quella malinconia tipica dei paesi dell'ex URSS, e le immagini sono sempre un pugno nello stomaco... 3 I Pink Floyd in qualsiasi loro forma non si toccano. Detto questo, il brano scorre via come acqua fresca senza lasciare nulla. Una mera scusa per infilare il "solito" bellissimo assolo melodico e ricco di feeling di Gilmour. 2 Solo io ci sento molto Gary Moore nell'assolo? 1 I Pink Floyd si sono giocati anche i filo-russi. Scherzi a parte, brano fatto con mestiere, nulla di trascendentale . Caghi saluti !