09/04/22
THE KOMPRESSOR EXPERIMENT
Ebb & Flow

14/04/22
DEVICIOUS
Black Heart

14/04/22
A WILHELM SCREAM
Lose your Delusion

15/04/22
POISON ROSE
Little Bang Theory

15/04/22
NAZARETH
Surviving the Law

15/04/22
ANALEPSY
Quiescence

15/04/22
MONUMENTS
In Stasis

15/04/22
AEVUM
Glitch

15/04/22
AXEL RUDI PELL
Lost XXIII

15/04/22
INCANDESCENCE
Le Coeur de l`Homme

09/04/22
HATE & MERDA + COLLARS + BARATRO
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/04/22
BONGZILLA + TONS
KROEN - VERONA

11/04/22
BONGZILLA + TONS
BUNKER - TORINO

13/04/22
BROTHER FIRETRIBE + ONE DESIRE + STRALE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
FLORENTIA - SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO (AP)

15/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
MIDNIGHT LIVE - MATERA

15/04/22
DEATH SS + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + EGOSYSTEMA + SOUL OF STEEL
MIDNIGHT PUB LIVE - MATERA

16/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
DISSESTO MUSICALE - TIVOLI (RM)
PINK FLOYD: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Hey Hey Rise Up'' in favore dell'Ucraina
09/04/2022 - 12:48 (351 letture)

Tino
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 21.19.56
8
Ottima iniziativa. Approvo in pieno
lisablack
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 21.18.53
7
Bravissimo David 💕
luomoombra
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 19.57.29
6
Dispiace dirlo, ma, tolta la chitarra del Sig. Gilmour, rimane una cagata di piccione...
hypno70
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 18.34.19
5
Apprezzabile nelle intenzione e testimonianza che Gilmour resta un signor chitarrista. STOP.
Elluis
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 17.49.13
4
Come spiegato dal comunicato in inglese qua sopra, questa NON è propriamente una canzone dei PF, nel senso che la canzone originale è di questo cantante ucraino Andriy Khlyvnyuk, mentre Gilmour e soci ci hanno messo solo l'arrangiamento musicale. Detto questo il pezzo è molto toccante con quella malinconia tipica dei paesi dell'ex URSS, e le immagini sono sempre un pugno nello stomaco...
Rob Fleming
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 15.57.29
3
I Pink Floyd in qualsiasi loro forma non si toccano. Detto questo, il brano scorre via come acqua fresca senza lasciare nulla. Una mera scusa per infilare il "solito" bellissimo assolo melodico e ricco di feeling di Gilmour.
Galilee
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 14.17.14
2
Solo io ci sento molto Gary Moore nell'assolo?
L'ImBONItore
Sabato 9 Aprile 2022, 13.57.38
1
I Pink Floyd si sono giocati anche i filo-russi. Scherzi a parte, brano fatto con mestiere, nulla di trascendentale . Caghi saluti !
