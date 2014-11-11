PINK FLOYD: ascolta il nuovo brano ''Hey Hey Rise Up'' in favore dell'Ucraina

|
I rocker britannici Pink Floyd hanno pubblicato, attraverso i propri canali social, il video di Hey Hey Rise Up. Il brano è la prima musica inedita che la band scrive dal 1994 e vede la partecipazione di Andriy Khlyvnyuk dei Boombox e del Veryovka Folk Song and Dance Ensemble.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di David Gilmour:
“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world's major powers. In 2015, I played a show at Koko in London in support of the Belarus Free Theatre, whose members have been imprisoned. Pussy Riot and the Ukrainian band, Boombox, were also on the bill. They were supposed to do their own set, but their singer Andriy had visa problems, so the rest of the band backed me for my set - we played Wish You Were Here for Andriy that night. Recently I read that Andriy had left his American tour with Boombox, had gone back to Ukraine, and joined up with the Territorial Defense. Then I saw this incredible video on Instagram, where he stands in a square in Kyiv with this beautiful gold-domed church and sings in the silence of a city with no traffic or background noise because of the war. It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music. I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future. I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”