DEATHWHITE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Grey Everlasting'', in uscita a giugno

I Deathwhite pubblicheranno il prossimo 10 giugno 2022 il loro nuovo album Grey Everlasting tramite Season of Mist.
Jerome Comentale ha curato l'artwork di copertina che potete vedere a sinistra; qui sotto, invece, è riportata la tracklist:
01. Nihil (01:38)
02. Earthtomb (05:06)
03. No Thought or Memory (04:08)
04. Quietly, Suddenly (04:38)
05. Grey Everlasting (03:52)
06. White Sleep (04:22)
07. Immemorial (04:06)
08. Formless (03:36)
09. So We Forget (05:16)
10. Blood and Ruin (04:59)
11. Asunder (06:22)
Il primo singolo tratto dal disco è No Thought or Memory, ascoltabile di seguito: