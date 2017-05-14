THE TANGENT: a giugno il nuovo album ''Songs from the Hard Shoulder'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
La band progressive rock britannica dei The Tangent pubblicherà il proprio dodicesimo album, Songs from the Hard Shoulder, in data 10 giugno 2022 via InsideOut Music.
La copertina è visibile a lato, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist, con annessa durata delle singole canzoni:
1. The Changes (17:06)
2. The GPS Vultures (17:01)
3. The Lady Tied to the Lamp Post (20:52)
4. Wasted Soul (4:40)
5. In the Dead of Night (Bonus Track) (16:11)
Il quinto brano, In the Dead of Night, sarà presente solo sulle edizioni in formato LP in vinile, nonché sulla prima stampa del formato CD.
Il primo singolo selezionato a promozione del disco è la traccia d'apertura The Changes, proposta in una versione ridotta intitolata The Changes (Single Edit):