DISCHI IN USCITA

14/04/22
A WILHELM SCREAM
Lose your Delusion

14/04/22
DEVICIOUS
Black Heart

15/04/22
THE TROOPS OF DOOM
Antichrist Reborn

15/04/22
RONNIE ROMERO
Raised on Radio

15/04/22
ANALEPSY
Quiescence

15/04/22
POISON ROSE
Little Bang Theory

15/04/22
MONUMENTS
In Stasis

15/04/22
AEVUM
Glitch

15/04/22
AXEL RUDI PELL
Lost XXIII

15/04/22
MANEGARM
Ynglingaättens Öde

CONCERTI

13/04/22
BROTHER FIRETRIBE + ONE DESIRE + STRALE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

14/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
FLORENTIA - SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO (AP)

15/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
MIDNIGHT LIVE - MATERA

15/04/22
DEATH SS + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + EGOSYSTEMA + SOUL OF STEEL
MIDNIGHT PUB LIVE - MATERA

16/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + GUESTS
DISSESTO MUSICALE - TIVOLI (RM)

16/04/22
ACID MAMMOTH + 1782
CPA - FIRENZE

16/04/22
ACID MAMMOTH + 1782
FREAKOUT - BOLOGNA

16/04/22
TRICK OR TREAT + EGOSYSTEMA + BERIEDIR + STEEL FLAMES
DISSESTO MUSICALE - BAGNI DI TIVOLI (RM)

18/04/22
ACID MAMMOTH + 1782
GO DOWN FESTIVAL - ZERO BRANCO (TV)
DEVICIOUS: si separeranno dal cantante Antonio Calanna
11/04/2022 - 18:01 (36 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/04/2022 - 18:06
AARA: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, ecco due brani
11/04/2022 - 17:40
THUNDERMOTHER: guarda la clip del singolo ''Watch Out''
11/04/2022 - 17:35
SCAR FOR LIFE: presentano ''Strike Down'' dal nuovo album
11/04/2022 - 17:31
VIOLENTOR: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album
11/04/2022 - 09:53
OU: ascolta ''Mountain'' dal disco d'esordio della band cinese
11/04/2022 - 09:46
BLACK SWAN: online la clip ufficiale di ''Miracle''
11/04/2022 - 09:26
THE TANGENT: a giugno il nuovo album ''Songs from the Hard Shoulder'', ascolta il primo singolo
11/04/2022 - 09:14
DEATHWHITE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Grey Everlasting'', in uscita a giugno
11/04/2022 - 09:02
SANDNESS: il video di ''No Filter'' dal nuovo album ''Play Your Part''
10/04/2022 - 21:07
UNHERZ: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Sinnkrise'' e un brano
 
