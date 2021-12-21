DEVICIOUS: si separeranno dal cantante Antonio Calanna

|
Gli hard-rocker tedeschi DeVicious hanno annunciato, attraverso i propri canali social, la futura separazione dal cantante Antonio Calanna al termine del mini-tour europeo che li vedrà in giro dal 14 al 24 aprile.
Di seguito potete leggere il comunicato della band:
PRESS RELEASE
With a heavy heart we must announce that our friend and lead singer Antonio Calanna and DeVicious will go separate ways AFTER our European Tour which starts April 14th I the Netherlands and ends on April 24th in Switzerland.
With “Phase Three” we have recorded one of the highest rated albums in the recent years together and our forthcoming Album “Black heart” is already outselling it’s predecessor by miles. This wouldn’t have been possible without Antonio, and we are extremely sad to lose his unique vocals and energetic performances, but most of all we are sad to see our friend go.
Antonio has an inhuman schedule, he is performing 8 times a week at the Walt Disney Musical “Frozen” in Hamburg and he is also performing at the Jesus Christ Superstar Musical in St Gallen, he has a young daughter in Italy which he tries to visit every week. Despite all that he always showed up for rehearsals, studio recordings, video shoots, tours and festivals and delivered 100%. Antonio is a professional and whoever get’s work with him will be extremely happy with him.
Unfortunately his insane schedule is no longer compatible with the plans of the band so that we had to discuss the inevitable and made the joint decision to go separate ways after the April Tour.
Even when we are all sad and frustrated over this decision we decided to “FUCK IT” and celebrate our two albums on stage together on Antonio’s Farewell Tour. Often when band members leave there is bad blood and people don’t look at each other anymore, we get the chance to rock out our pain and turn it into something positive and everyone in attendance will get to experience something very special.
This is it, 11 more shows with Antonio before a new chapter for him and DeVicious will begin.
We hope that as many people as possible will turn out to make this unique tour even more special. Antonio and the band would really love to celebrate his farewell with all our fans.
The road for DeVicious will continue – more about that at another time.
Gracie Mille Antonio Calanna
We love You