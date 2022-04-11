3RD SECRET: ecco l'album d'esordio della nuova band con membri di Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam

|
I 3rd Secret sono un nuovo supergruppo formato da Krist Novoselic, bassista dei Nirvana, Kim Thayil, chitarrista dei Soundgraden, e Matt Cameron, batterista dei Pearl Jam.
La formazione è completata da Bubba Dupree (già chitarrista per i Void e gli Hater), nonchè da Jillian Raye (Giants in the Trees e Jennifer Johnson, entrambe alla voce.
La band ha pubblicato a sorpresa ieri, 11 aprile 2022, il proprio album di debutto, 3rd Secret, la cui tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Rhythm of the Ride
02. I Choose Me
03. Last Day of August
04. Winter Solstice
05. Lies Fade Away
06. Live Without You
07. Right Stuff
08. Dead Sea
09. Diamond in the Cold
10. Somewhere in Time
11. The Yellow Dress
Il disco, prodotto da Jack Endino, è interamente ascoltabile qui sotto: