SERPENTS OATH: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ascension''

I blackster Serpents Oath hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Ascension, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 24 giugno tramite Soulseller Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina (a cura di Néstor Avalos) mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Invocation Pestum
02. Summoning the Ancients
03. Thy Mighty Serpent
04. Invocation Perversum
05. Blasphemy
06. Bring down the Sun
07. Invocation Maledictum
08. Sworn to the Oath
09. Of Fang and Claw
10. Invocation Infectum
11. Death the Destroyer
12. Blood Moon