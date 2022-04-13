STINGER: i dettagli di ''Expect the Unexpected''

|
I tedeschi Stinger hanno annunciato per il 13 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite ROAR! Rock of Angels Records, del loro nuovo album Expect the Unexpected.
Come singolo è stato reso disponibile il brano Chasing Utopia, che vede la collaborazione di Billy Sheehan.
Tracklist:
01. Diggin’ Up The Dirt
02. Chasing Utopia (Feat. Billy Sheehan)
03. Monkey
04. Highfalutin’
05. Glory And Pride
06. Down At The Water Below
07. Roller Coaster
08. No More
09. Hallelujah
10. Son Of A Gun
11. Not My Part
12. Two Words One Finger