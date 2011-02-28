VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: online un brano dal nuovo album

Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Melancholy Angel
, brano dei Visions of Atlantis
tratto dal loro nuovo disco Pirates
(qui i dettagli
), in arrivo il 13 maggio per la Napalm Records
.
Di seguito potete leggere anche una dichiarazione della band sul nuovo album:Being a Pirate to us is being fully aware and having our lives in our own hands, living and thinking freely, embracing life as an adventure with all its light and darkness. With the new album we are opening a new era for VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, fully embracing the identity we have been flirting with for several years now - making the music that truly resonates with our souls. We continue our journey taking us through darker waters, heavier storms, where all serves as background for a metaphor about personal growth and spirituality. If Wanderers was more about the bright side of our path, Pirates definitely takes us deeply into shadow work, where we are facing other kinds of monsters along the way!