SCHANDMAUL: guarda il video di ''Konigsgarde'' con Saltatio Mortis e Feuerschwanz

|
I tedeschi Schandmaul
hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social dell'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records
, il video di Konigsgarde
.
Il brano, che vede la partecipazione dei Saltatio Mortis
e dei Feuerschwanz
, è tratto dal loro nuovo album Knuppel aus dem Sack
(qui i dettagli
), in uscita il 10 giugno.
In basso potete leggere anche le dichiarazioni di Thomas Lindner
(Schandmaul
) sul singolo:"Stick together, stand together, stand up for each other, side by side, back to back - this is a noble goal, a source of our strength, not only these days, but at any time. The "Königsgarde" (Engl. king's guard) is an ode to unity."
Insieme a quelle di Ben Metzner
(Feuerschwanz/dArtagnan
):"When SCHANDMAUL asked me to be a part of the "Königsgarde" together with Saltatio Mortis, there was no doubt, I was in immediately! With both bands I have many concerts and memories in common. In my younger years I found my way to medieval rock through exactly these bands in the first place.
The circle is closing now and I'm happy to be part of it!"
E dei Saltatio Mortis
:“We are really happy to be part of the king's guard. It was about 20 years ago when our paths crossed with SCHANDMAUL’s for the first time. Colleagues became friends and the meetings on common performances became unforgettable moments. We have shared many beers, joy and sorrow. When SCHANDMAUL invited us to participate in their song and video, we were happy from the bottom of our hearts and, of course, we participated wholeheartedly.
Hopefully we will see each other very soon to celebrate the album and the alliance of the king's guard!”