DEREK SHERINIAN: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Vortex''

Il prossimo primo luglio la Inside Out Music pubblicherà Vortex, il nuovo album del tastierista Derek Sherinian. Il disco è stato composto insieme al batterista Simon Phillips e al bassista Tony Franklin, mentre per le chitarre saranno presenti molti ospiti leggibili nella tracklist seguente:
1. The Vortex feat. Steve Stevens
2. Fire Horse feat. Nuno Bettencourt
3. Scorpion
4. Seven Seas feat. Steve Stevens
5. Key Lime Blues feat. Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather
6. Die Kobra feat. Michael Schenker, Zakk Wylde
7. Nomad’s Land feat. Mike Stern
8. Aurora Australis feat. Bumblefoot