DEREK SHERINIAN: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Vortex''
13/04/2022 - 18:10 (41 letture)

09/04/2009
Intervista
DEREK SHERINIAN
Parla l'artista
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/04/2022 - 18:10
DEREK SHERINIAN: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Vortex''
11/03/2021 - 12:48
DEREK SHERINIAN: Michael Schenker è il primo ospite annunciato per il nuovo disco
09/03/2021 - 19:47
DEREK SHERINIAN: al lavoro sul prossimo disco solista
04/09/2020 - 16:44
DEREK SHERINIAN: pubblica il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Them Changes’’
14/08/2020 - 18:20
DEREK SHERINIAN: ascolta la nuova ''Dragonfly''
17/07/2020 - 14:51
DEREK SHERINIAN: il primo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘The Phoenix’’ è ‘‘Empyrean Sky’’
07/07/2020 - 16:44
DEREK SHERINIAN: torna a settembre con il nuovo album solista ‘‘The Phoenix’’
02/08/2017 - 07:08
SONS OF APOLLO: nuovo super-gruppo con Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian ed altri
17/07/2011 - 11:54
DEREK SHERINIAN: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album!
10/01/2011 - 08:25
DEREK SHERINIAN: in studio con Simon Philips
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/04/2022 - 18:42
SPIRITUS MORTIS: tornano con il nuovo album ''The Great Seal'', guarda un video
13/04/2022 - 18:22
THE HALO EFFECT: dettagli e titletrack del debutto ''Days of the Lost''
13/04/2022 - 18:17
TIMO TOLKKI: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''We Are the Revolution''
13/04/2022 - 18:05
BELPHEGOR: annunciato il nuovo album ''The Devils''
13/04/2022 - 18:00
INCANTATION: ci ha lasciato Ronnie Deo
13/04/2022 - 16:54
SCHANDMAUL: guarda il video di ''Konigsgarde'' con Saltatio Mortis e Feuerschwanz
13/04/2022 - 16:49
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: online un brano dal nuovo album
13/04/2022 - 16:41
DEVIL`S TRAIN: presentano il brano ''The Devil & The Blues'' dal nuovo album
13/04/2022 - 16:36
STINGER: i dettagli di ''Expect the Unexpected''
13/04/2022 - 11:14
HYPOCRISY: Henrik Axelsson è il nuovo batterista dal vivo
 
