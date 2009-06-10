THE BLACK CROWES: i dettagli dell’EP di cover ‘‘1972’’

|
Gli statunitensi The Black Crowes pubblicheranno il prossimo 4 maggio 2022 un nuovo EP di cover, 1972, tramite l’etichetta Amazon Music in formato digitale.
Le copie fisiche, curate dalla casa discografica Silver Arrow, di proprietà della band, arriveranno nei negozi due giorni più tardi, il 6 maggio.
Questo il commento del cantante Chris Robinson:
"The year 1972 was a watershed moment, some of the greatest rock and roll songs ever made came out of that year. To get our band back together in the studio, it had to be a celebration of rock and roll. This record is about love and devotion to something that makes us feel good. We hope that it makes fans around the world feel the same.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. Rocks Off (The Rolling Stones Cover)
02. The Slider (T.Rex Cover)
03. You Wear It Well (Rod Stewart Cover)
04. Easy to Slip (Little Feat Cover)
05. Moonage Daydream (David Bowie Cover)
06. Papa Was A Rollin' Stone (The Temptations Cover)