DAWN OF DESTINY: a giugno il nuovo album ''Of Silence''

20/04/22
SADISTIC RITUAL
The Enigma, Boundless

21/04/22
UNDEATH
It is Time... To Rise From the Grave

21/04/22
LILI REFRAIN
Mana

22/04/22
SKULL FIST
Paid in Full

22/04/22
SHINEDOWN
Planet Zero

22/04/22
PRIMUS
Conspiranoid

22/04/22
AUDREY HORNE
Devil’s Bell

22/04/22
REAPER (AUS)
Viridian Inferno

22/04/22
FER DE LANCE
The Hyperborean

22/04/22
MIRROR
The Day Bastard Leaders Die

CONCERTI

19/04/22
AS I LAY DYING + DYING FETUS + EMMURE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/04/22
AS I LAY DYING + DYING FETUS + EMMURE
ORION CLUB - CIAMPINO (RM)

20/04/22
I AM MORBID + BELPHEGOR + HATE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/04/22
BATUSHKA + DIABOLICAL + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/22
I AM MORBID + BELPHEGOR + HATE
ORION CLUB - CIAMPINO (RM)

22/04/22
AXEL RUDI PELL + FIGHTER
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

22/04/22
I AM MORBID + BELPHEGOR + HATE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

27/04/22
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN + HEATHER FINDLAY
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

30/04/22
VADER + REJECT THE SICKNESS + MARA + NEMESIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

01/05/22
VADER + REJECT THE SICKNESS + MARA + NEMESIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/04/2022 - 12:33
IMPERIA: ecco la clip di ''Flower and the Sea'' dall'ultimo ''The Last Horizon''
19/04/2022 - 12:20
SCORPIONS: pubblicano il live video di ''Seventh Sun''
19/04/2022 - 12:14
3RD SECRET: guarda il live video di ''I Choose Me'' dal disco d'esordio
19/04/2022 - 12:04
TEMPLE BALLS: online la clip di ''Strike Like a Cobra'' dall'ultimo ''Pyromide''
19/04/2022 - 10:38
AGGLUTINATION: dentro Asphyx e Fulci
19/04/2022 - 10:32
JAG PANZER: primi dettagli del nuovo album
19/04/2022 - 08:40
LUMINOUS VAULT: disponibile il singolo ''Ancient North''
19/04/2022 - 08:35
SOREPTION: ascolta il primo estratto dal nuovo album ''Jord''
19/04/2022 - 08:31
MOSAIC: tutto il nuovo ''Heimatspuk'' in streaming
18/04/2022 - 11:38
GREY DAZE: a giugno il nuovo album ''The Phoenix''
 
