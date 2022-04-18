DAWN OF DESTINY: a giugno il nuovo album ''Of Silence''

|
I tedeschi Dawn of Destiny hanno annunciato il loro ottavo album in studio, Of Silence, in uscita il prossimo 24 giugno 2022 tramite l'etichetta El Puerto Records.
L'album è stato scritto da Jens Faber e prodotto da Dennis Köhne.
A sinistra, curata dall'artista ucraina Yulia Zhuchkov, potete vedere la copertina del disco; qui sotto è invece elencata la tracklist:
01 - We Are Your Voice
02 - Judas in Me
03 - Childhood (con Chris Harms dei Lord of the Lost)
04 - Say My Name
05 - White Mystery
06 - Not the Way It Is
07 - Little Flower
08 - Burning Heart
09 - Silence
10 - Run
11 - The Curse
12 - Inner Voice
13 - This is Our Legacy