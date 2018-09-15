CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Banefyre'' e una data in Italia

|
Si intitola Banefyre, il nuovo album della formazione prog/alternative metal Crippled Black Phoenix e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 9 settembre tramite Season of Mist.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e le date del tour europeo insieme ai Impure Wilhelmina e MØL.
1. Intro/Incantation For The Different (2:49)
2. Wyches And Basterdz (4:57)
3. Ghostland (5:43)
4. The Reckoning (6:49)
5. Bonefire (4:36)
6. Rose Of Jericho (13:47)
7. Blackout77 (7:37)
8. Down The Rabbit Hole (10:32)
9. Everything Is Beautiful But Us (4:36)
10. The Pilgrim (6:19)
11. I’m OK, Just Not Alright (10:05)
12. The Scene Is A False Prophet (15:13)
13. No Regrets (4:30)
25.08.22 Germany Hannover @ Faust
26.08.22 Germany Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
27.08.22 Denmark Copenhagen @ Hotel Cecil
28.08.22 Germany Berlin @ SO36
29.08.22 Germany Leipzig @ Täubchenthal
30.08.22 Germany Munich @ Backstage
31.08.22 Hungary Budapest @ A38
01.09.22 Austria Vienna @ Chelsea
02.09.22 Italy Bologna @ Link
03.09.22 Switzerland Winterthur @ Gaswerk
04.09.22 France Paris @ Backstage
05.09.22 Germany Cologne @ Essigfabrik
06.09.22 Netherlands Zoetermeer @ Boerderij
07.09.22 UK London @ The Dome
08.09.22 UK Bristol @ The Fleece
09.09.22 UK Manchester @ Rebellion
10.09.22 UK Glasgow @ Classic Grand