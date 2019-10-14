HANGING GARDEN: entrano nel roster di Agonia Records

I finlandesi Sadist
hanno siglato un accordo discografico con Agonia Records
.
La band ha commentato con entusiasmo l’ingresso nella nuova casa discografica:"We were approached by Agonia with a clearly heartfelt and genuine interest towards us and our music. They also have many great artists and our friends in their roster, such as the awesome The Moth Gatherer and October Tide, whom we have collaborated and toured with before. We are looking forward to releasing our next album and taking the next step with Agonia Records.”
Ricordiamo che la band ha pubblicato lo scorso gennaio un nuovo EP, Neither Moth Nor Rust
, i cui dettagli sono consultabili qui
; l’ultimo full-lenght della formazione scandinava è invece Skeleton Lake
, di cui trovate qui
la nostra recensione.