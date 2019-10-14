      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/04/22
GEOMETRY OF CHAOS
Soldiers of the New World Order [Ristampa]

29/04/22
WATAIN
The Agony & Ecstasy of Watain

29/04/22
TENEBRA
Moongazer

29/04/22
DISCHORDIA
Triptych

29/04/22
ANN WILSON
Fierce Bliss

29/04/22
THE GATHERING
Beautiful Distortion

29/04/22
KAIPA
Urksog

29/04/22
THUNDER
Dopamine

29/04/22
LIONSOUL
A Pledge to Darkness

29/04/22
CRASHDIET
Automaton

CONCERTI

27/04/22
ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN + HEATHER FINDLAY
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

30/04/22
VADER + REJECT THE SICKNESS + MARA + NEMESIS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

01/05/22
VADER + REJECT THE SICKNESS + MARA + NEMESIS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/05/22
REBIRTH OF POWER FESTIVAL
LINK - BOLOGNA

04/05/22
DEVIN TOWNSEND + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

05/05/22
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

05/05/22
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

05/05/22
GHOST + UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS + TWINTEMPLE
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

06/05/22
RUSSIAN CIRCLES + GUESTS
ORION CLUB - CIAMPINO (RO)

06/05/22
MAYHEM + MORTIIS + GUESTS
DEMODÈ CLUB - BARI
HANGING GARDEN: entrano nel roster di Agonia Records
27/04/2022 - 00:04 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
79
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/04/2022 - 00:04
HANGING GARDEN: entrano nel roster di Agonia Records
20/01/2022 - 21:07
HANGING GARDEN: presentano il video di ''On the Shore of Eternity''
02/01/2022 - 08:49
HANGING GARDEN: in studio per il nuovo album
20/12/2021 - 12:45
HANGING GARDEN: annunciato il nuovo EP, ecco ''The Last Dance''
01/10/2021 - 17:34
HANGING GARDEN: pubblicata la clip di ''Field of Reeds'' dall'ultimo disco
09/05/2021 - 19:25
HANGING GARDEN: guarda la clip di ''Skeleton Lake''
11/04/2021 - 19:18
HANGING GARDEN: online ''Kuura'' dal nuovo album
15/03/2021 - 18:33
HANGING GARDEN: in arrivo l'album ''Skeleton Lake'', ecco il primo singolo
01/06/2020 - 12:04
HANGING GARDEN: disponibile il video di ‘‘A Song for Those Belated’’ dal nuovo EP in arrivo a giugno
14/10/2019 - 11:45
HANGING GARDEN: ecco il video di ''Rain'' dal prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/04/2022 - 00:08
VENUS 5: ‘‘We Are Dynamite’’ è il nuovo singolo dal disco d’esordio
27/04/2022 - 00:06
LIONS AT THE GATE: ascolta ‘‘Find My Way’’ con Tatiana Shmayluk dei Jinjer
27/04/2022 - 00:05
KALAHARI: pubblicano il video del singolo ‘‘Fear Doubles the Blast’’
27/04/2022 - 00:03
AUTOGRAPH: ci ha lasciato il bassista e membro fondatore Randy Rand
26/04/2022 - 17:08
DARKANE: diffusi dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Inhuman Spirits''
26/04/2022 - 17:04
DEATHCRUSH: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''No Heaven Awaits''
26/04/2022 - 16:59
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Banefyre'' e una data in Italia
26/04/2022 - 16:54
BLOODBATH: firmano con Napalm Records
26/04/2022 - 16:47
SAOR: annunciano il nuovo album ''Origins'', ascolta la titletrack
26/04/2022 - 16:44
HAKEN: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Nightingale''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     