DESERT NEAR THE END: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Dawning of the Son'', ascolta un singolo

|
I greci Desert Near the End torneranno il 27 maggio 2022 con il loro nuovo album The Dawning of the Son, in uscita tramite l'etichetta tedesca Boersma Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Break the Chains - 04:56
2. Rise for Dominion - 04:02
3. A Wolf Amongst Lions - 04:23
4. Iron Rain - 04:10
5. I Am Hell and Hell Is Me - 06:48
6. Wound My Way - 05:03
7. Obsidian Angel - 06:33
8. Beyond the Gates - 06:44
Di seguito è riportato il lyric video del singolo Rise for Dominion: