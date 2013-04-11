      Privacy Policy
 
HATRIOT: a luglio il nuovo ''The Vale of Shadows'', ecco i dettagli
03/05/2022 - 09:29 (54 letture)

12/01/2014
Intervista
HATRIOT
Zetro non scriverà MAI canzoni d'amore!
 
03/05/2022 - 09:29
HATRIOT: a luglio il nuovo ''The Vale of Shadows'', ecco i dettagli
17/07/2019 - 14:34
HATRIOT: online un nuovo brano
27/06/2019 - 09:08
HATRIOT: disponibile un lyric video dal nuovo album
28/12/2016 - 20:16
HATRIOT: guarda un nuovo lyric video
16/02/2014 - 19:23
HATRIOT: ecco gli audiosamples del nuovo lavoro
28/01/2014 - 22:07
HATRIOT: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
01/01/2014 - 20:26
HATRIOT: posticipata di un mese la pubblicazione di 'Dawn Of The New Centurion'
20/11/2013 - 23:28
HATRIOT: disponibili i dettagli del secondo disco
06/08/2013 - 13:58
HATRIOT: a settembre in studio per il nuovo disco
11/04/2013 - 12:14
HATRIOT: ecco il video di 'And Your Children To Be Damned'
03/05/2022 - 09:42
OBSIDIOUS: ''Bound by Fire'' è il nuovo singolo dal disco d'esordio ''Iconic''
03/05/2022 - 09:20
FALLEN SANCTUARY: guarda il video della titletrack di ''Terranova''
03/05/2022 - 09:13
SEVENTH WONDER: la clip ufficiale di ''The Light''
03/05/2022 - 09:04
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD: firmano con Mighty Music
02/05/2022 - 14:55
FARGO: il video ufficiale di ''Time'' da ‘‘Strangers d'Amour’’
02/05/2022 - 14:30
SUICIDE SILENCE: Alex Lopez ha lasciato la band
02/05/2022 - 13:34
SECRET SPHERE: disponibile il video di ''Liveblood - The Studio Session''
02/05/2022 - 13:21
AL DI MEOLA, JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, PACO DE LUCIA: a luglio esce ''Saturday Night in San Francisco''
02/05/2022 - 13:04
EXECUTIONER`S MASK: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Winterlong''
02/05/2022 - 12:54
HAZEMAZE: guarda il video di ''Malevolent Inveigler''
 
