HATRIOT: a luglio il nuovo ''The Vale of Shadows'', ecco i dettagli

I thrasher statunitensi Hatriot tortneranno il 22 luglio 2022 con il loro quarto album, The Vale of Shadows, tramite l'etichetta Massacre Records.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Horns & Halos
2. The Hate Inside
3. Forceful Balance
4. Verminious and Vile
5. Clemency Denied
6. The Twenty Fifth Hour
7. Only Red Remains
8. Mark of the Tyrant
9. Vale of Shadows
10. Murderous Tranquility
11. Hymn for the Wicked
A sinistra è invece possibile vedere la copertina, dipinta da Paolo Girardi.
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, la traccia di chiusura Hymn for the Wicked, arriverà in data 5 maggio 2022.