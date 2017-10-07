GRAVE DIGGER: ecco i dettagli di ''Symbol of Eternity''

|
I power metaller tedeschi Grave Digger hanno annunciato per il 26 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite ROAR! Rock of Angels Records, del loro nuovo album Symbol of Eternity.
In attesa del primo singolo è possibile vedere tutti i dettagli della pubblicazione.
. Digipack CD
. Limited 2CD Mediabook (CD 2: Live at Metal Hammer Paradise)
. Red transparent / Gold Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
. Purple / Golden / White Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
. Sun Yellow / Golden / White / Red Splatter Vinyl (LTD. 300)
. Picture Disc (LTD. 300)
. Gold Vinyl (LTD. 300)
. Black Vinyl (LTD. 300)
. Super limited to 500 copies collector’s hardcover boxset that includes: the limited 2CD mediabook, Flag 115 x 75 cm, armband with metallic 3D emblem, A3 poster, signed autograph card and certificate of authenticity!
Tracklist - CD1 (Digipack):
01. The Siege of Akkon
02. Battle Cry
03. Hell is my Purgatory
04. King of the Kings
05. Symbol of Eternity
06. Saladin
07. Nights of Jerusalem
08. Heart of a Warrior
09. Grace of God
10. Sky of Swords
11. Holy Warfare
12. The Last Crusade
13. Hellas Hellas
CD2 - Live at Metal Hammer Paradise - (Mediabook)
01. The Clansman`s Journey
02. Healed by Metal
03. The clans will rise again
04. Lawbreaker
05. The Roundtable
06. The Curse of Jacques
07. Season of the Witch
08. Excalibur
09. Rebellion
10. Witch Hunter
11. Heavy Metal Breakdown