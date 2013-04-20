LORDI: si separano dal chitarrista

|
I finlandesi Lordi hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, la separazione dal loro storico chitarrista Jussi "Amen" Sydänmaa.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
Amen is no longer a member of Lordi
After 25 years of service in Lordi, I asked Amen to leave the band at the end of February. The final decision was made by me, but not just me alone. It was a shared mutual feeling within the band , and we all stand behind it. The topic was discussed multiple times over recent years, almost a full decade to be exact, with a few close calls already happening in the past.
The reason for this final decison is that the mental pressure got too high to bear for everyone. We've drifted apart from each other way too far for things to be fixed anymore. We've tried to patch things up many times, but things were never truly reset. Amen clearly wasn't happy being in the band. Me personally, along with the rest of us in the band, were not happy to be in the same band with him anymore. We've grown apart as people and grown apart musically. Old disagreements and obstacles are heavier to carry for others, as we're all different in our ways - how we cope, process things and heal our wounds. The overall atmosphere between Amen and the rest of us has been quite toxic at worst, and we didn't have any more new tools to try and fix it. There's no one to blame for this and at the same time we're all to blame for failing to make this better again.
With that being said, it's not all been only bad. Not at all. Quite the opposite. Personally, Amen will forever be my brother-in-arms, my trusty companion and my beloved friend. It just became clear over the years that I can't and I don't want to be in the same band with him anymore. It doesn't change my feelings for him as a person I've known very well for 25 years. And it doesn't mean that I wouldn't have the highest respect for his input and work for Lordi. I love him dearly and I will always consider him as my true close friend. That's why the talk I had to have with him was definitely the hardest one I've ever done with anyone in the band.
On my own and on behalf of Mana, Hella and Hiisi, we wish Amen all the best from the bottom of our hearts.
Thank you Amen, for everything.
-Mr. Lordi
E quelle di Amen:
My beloved friends, my heart is heavy but joyful, dark but light, sad but happy. There is an end to every journey, in one way or another. This is now the final tour-bus-stop for me in the greatest monster band we ever witnessed on this planet. Ever.
Damn I'm proud of what we've created. Lordi is the band I would have been jealous if I wasn't part of it. But, now is the time to leave and see what the future will bring for me.
My heart cries because of you and it cries with you. My friends, raise your glass and let's be grateful for all the memories we made together. Cheers ♥️
-Amen