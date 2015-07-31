SAINT ASONIA: il nuovo EP ''Introvert'' esce a luglio, ascolta ''Above It All''

|
I Saint Asonia, la band hard rock guidata da Adam Gontier (ex-Three Days Grace) e da Mike Mushok (Staind), hanno annunciato un nuovo EP, Introvert, in arrivo il 1° luglio 2022 tramite Spinefarm Records.
Justin Reich ha diretto per il gruppo il video dedicato al primo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione, Above It All, il quale è disponibile per la visione in fondo alla notizia.
Di seguito è invece elencata la tracklist del disco:
01. Above It All
02. Better Late than Never
03. Chew Me Up
04. So What
05. Left Behind
06. Bite the Bullet
07. Blinding Lights (The Weeknd Cover)