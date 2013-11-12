     
 
Spike e Guy Bailey
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike e Guy Bailey di nuovo insieme in una rinnovata line-up
ARTICOLI
12/11/2013
Live Report
THE QUIREBOYS + BACKSTAGE HEROES + SIXTY MILES AHEAD
Rock n’ Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 06/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/05/2022 - 09:09
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike e Guy Bailey di nuovo insieme in una rinnovata line-up
08/04/2022 - 00:01
THE QUIREBOYS: aggiornamenti sulla band dopo l’uscita di Spike
30/03/2022 - 09:20
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike non è più il cantante della band
07/04/2020 - 17:23
THE QUIREBOYS: per il 30° anniversario l’album di debutto ri-registrato
14/02/2019 - 13:01
THE QUIREBOYS: 'Amazing Disgrace' uscirà ad aprile, ecco la copertina
29/07/2016 - 11:35
THE QUIREBOYS: ascolta un nuovo brano
27/05/2016 - 12:02
THE QUIREBOYS: nuova data a Torino e special guest del tour unplugged
05/05/2016 - 15:32
THE QUIREBOYS: quattro date unplugged a novembre
09/12/2015 - 10:50
THE QUIREBOYS: a febbraio live a Roma
18/10/2014 - 19:16
THE QUIREBOYS: in arrivo la ristampa di 'This Is Rock 'N' Roll'
11/05/2022 - 10:00
EX DEO: presto in studio per il nuovo EP ''The Four Emperors''
11/05/2022 - 09:59
MR DARK: ''Obscura'' è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco in studio
11/05/2022 - 09:44
ARDOURS: a luglio il secondo album ''Anatomy of a Moment'', ascolta il primo singolo
11/05/2022 - 00:01
JUNCTION 28: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘Suffocate’’
11/05/2022 - 00:01
CROSSING RUBICON: i dettagli del disco d’esordio ‘‘Perfect Storm’’, ascolta la titletrack
10/05/2022 - 17:24
CAVE IN: online il video ufficiale di ''Reckoning''
10/05/2022 - 16:32
DEATHWHITE: ascolta la nuova ''White Sleep''
10/05/2022 - 16:24
MY SLEEPING KARMA: tornano con il nuovo album ''Atma'', ascolta un brano
10/05/2022 - 16:05
ROCK THE CASTLE: cancellata la giornata con Jinjer e Skillet
10/05/2022 - 14:55
RICHARD BENSON: addio allo storico chitarrista e personaggio televisivo italiano
 
