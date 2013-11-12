THE QUIREBOYS: Spike e Guy Bailey di nuovo insieme in una rinnovata line-up

A più di un mese dall'ultimo aggiornamento
riguardante la separazione - non consensuale - tra i Quireboys
e il loro cantante e membro fondatore Jonathan "Spike" Gray
, giunge la notizia che questi abbia ricominciato a lavorare su del materiale in studio insieme al chitarrista Guy Bailey
, co-fondatore del gruppo, al lavoro con la formazione originale tra il 1984 e il 1993 e poi ancora nel 1995.
Stando al commento dei due musicisti coinvolti, questa fase di scrittura fungerebbe da primo passo per la fondazione di una nuova line-up del gruppo, parallela ai Quireboys
che vedono ora Guy Griffin
alla voce, attualmente privi di membri originali della formazione che aveva mosso i primi passi nella Londra degli Anni Ottanta.
Mentre si profila all'orizzonte una situazione
che non può non ricordare quella che vide contrapposte le due diverse formazioni degli L.A. Guns
- quella di Tracii Guns
e quella di Steve Riley
- Spike
ha commentato:"This week I met up with lifelong friend and band co-founder Guy Bailey. We've started writing new Quireboys songs together — and the magic is still there. We've always written so well as a double act; we write quickly and there's natural chemistry. There's also a collection of unfinished and unreleased early Quireboys songs that I wrote many years ago, many with Guy Bailey, around the time of recording 'A Bit of What You Fancy'. These songs have never seen the light of day but we're going to finish those as well. [...] That's where all those key Quireboys songs came from; Guy Bailey and I bouncing ideas off each other, writing chords and lyrics together as we played the acoustics.
It's really been great to go full circle, back to the beginnings of what has defined the Quireboys story."Bailey
, dal canto suo, ha parlato del ritorno degli originali The Quireboys
, con Spike
che ha confermato l'intenzione di pubblicare un nuovo album con il moniker The Quireboys
, scoraggiando gli ex-compagni dal presentarsi con il medesimo nome.
Ulteriori informazioni a rigaurdo della vicenda dovrebbero arrivare nelle prossime settimane.