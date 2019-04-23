ALLEGAEON: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Called Home''

I deathster statunitensi Allegaeon
hanno pubblicato lo scorso 25 febbraio 2022, per Metal Blade Records
, il loro ultimo disco, Damnum
.
Dal disco la band ha estratto il brano Called Home
per realizzare il video che potete guardare in fondo alla pagina.
Il chitarrista Greg Burgess
ha commentato così il pezzo:“Over the last few years people around the world have experienced immeasurable loss and grief. This song and this video is a representation of a personal experience. By sharing this story we hope that it brings some sense of peace to anyone who has shared in a similar experience and to possibly throw a lifeline to someone out there who may be suffering. You are not alone.“
A questo link
potete trovare la nostra recensione del disco.