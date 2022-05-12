     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/05/22
JAMES LABRIE
Beautiful Shade of Gray

20/05/22
DAYS OF WINE
Days of Wine

20/05/22
GRONIBARD
Regarde les Hommes Sucer

20/05/22
BOG BODY
Cryonic Crevasse Cult

20/05/22
SEPTICFLESH
Modern Primitive

20/05/22
LORD BELIAL
Rapture

20/05/22
INDREN
Of Time and Autumn Leaves

20/05/22
LUMINOUS VAULT
Animate The Emptiness

20/05/22
COME TO GRIEF
When the World Dies

20/05/22
CORELEONI
III

CONCERTI

17/05/22
YES
AUDITORIUM DELLA CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

18/05/22
YES
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

19/05/22
GRAVE DIGGER + WHITE SKULL + SKANNERS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

19/05/22
ISOLA ROCK (Warm Up)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

20/05/22
GRAVE DIGGER + WHITE SKULL + SKANNERS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/05/22
MESSA
BLACK INSIDE - VARESE

20/05/22
ISOLA ROCK (Day One)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

21/05/22
GRAVE DIGGER + WHITE SKULL + SKANNERS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

21/05/22
HATE & MERDA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

21/05/22
ISOLA ROCK (Day Two)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)
FELLOWSHIP: si separano dal bassista
16/05/2022 - 17:42 (47 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/05/2022 - 17:42
FELLOWSHIP: si separano dal bassista
12/05/2022 - 16:44
FELLOWSHIP: firmano con Scarlet Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/05/2022 - 18:28
METALLIZED: ci scusiamo per l’inconveniente tecnico
16/05/2022 - 18:19
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: tornano con il nuovo ''Starlight And Ash'', ascolta un brano
16/05/2022 - 18:10
MASTER BOOT RECORD: ascolta il nuovo album ''Personal Computer''
16/05/2022 - 17:34
NANOWAR OF STEEL: ecco le date del tour estivo
16/05/2022 - 17:26
REEKING AURA: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Blood and Bonemeal''
16/05/2022 - 17:27
HARTMANN: i primi dettagli del prossimo album
16/05/2022 - 17:16
CRO-MAGS: in Italia per quattro concerti
16/05/2022 - 16:43
THUNDERMOTHER: i dettagli di ''Black and Gold'' in arrivo ad agosto
16/05/2022 - 16:37
BATTLELORE: online un nuovo brano
16/05/2022 - 16:32
SHAMELESS: ecco ''Love is Blind'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     