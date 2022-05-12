FELLOWSHIP: si separano dal bassista

Pochi giorni dopo la firma di un contratto con la Scarlet Records
e l'annuncio del loro disco di esordio previsto a luglio (qui i dettagli
), i power metaller inglesi Fellowship
hanno comunicato la separazione dal loro bassista Dan Ackerman
.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:Hi Everyone.
We have some sad news to share with you all. We have parted ways with our bassist, Dan Ackerman. Dan has been a huge part of Fellowship since its birth, and while he will be moving on to other projects we hope that you will groove along to all his basslines when the album finally drops! We wish Dan the best in all he does.
Album soon™
Cal, Brad, Sam and Matt