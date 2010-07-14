     
 
OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo album è previsto a settembre
17/05/2022 - 10:50 (125 letture)

Elluis
Martedì 17 Maggio 2022, 11.26.40
1
Questa canzone e questo video li trovo struggenti: Ozzy ha vissuto cento vite in una, sempre al massimo, e ora che è alla soglia dei 75 anni ed è visibilmente indebolito dalla malattia e dai vari malanni, appare come un povero vecchio rassegnato dai bei tempi andati e dal fatto che ormai vive quasi solo della sua fama. Il ritornello della canzone è, secondo me, un chiaro messaggio di arresa in qualche modo, e quando scoppia in lacrime al minuto 2:24 guardando Randy Rhoads è chiaro quanto forse si senta ancora in colpa per la sua morte.
24/06/2018
Live Report
FIRENZE ROCKS - OZZY OSBOURNE + GUESTS
Visarno Arena, Firenze, 17/06/2018
27/09/2010
Live Report
OZZY OSBOURNE + KORN
Palasharp, Milano, 22/09/2010
14/07/2010
Live Report
OZZY OSBOURNE + LABYRINTH
Villa Contarini, Piazzola Sul Brenta (PD), 05/07/2010
 
17/05/2022 - 10:50
OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo album è previsto a settembre
10/04/2022 - 16:46
OZZY OSBOURNE: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
04/04/2022 - 12:39
OZZY OSBOURNE: Mike McCready e Josh Homme ospiti sul prossimo disco solista
24/11/2021 - 18:26
OZZY OSBOURNE: nuovo posticipo al 2023 per il concerto in Italia
22/10/2021 - 11:33
OZZY OSBOURNE: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco in studio
18/05/2021 - 00:03
OZZY OSBOURNE: nuove informazioni sul seguito di ‘‘Ordinary Man’’
01/05/2021 - 11:53
OZZY OSBOURNE: quasi ultimati i lavori sul seguito di ‘‘Ordinary Man’’
18/12/2020 - 01:33
OZZY OSBOURNE: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘Ordinary Man’’
22/10/2020 - 19:12
OZZY OSBOURNE: riprogrammato lo show di Bologna all'8 febbraio 2022
17/09/2020 - 19:43
OZZY OSBOURNE: da domani l'edizione speciale di ''Blizzard of Ozz'' per i quarant'anni
