OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo album è previsto a settembre

Questa canzone e questo video li trovo struggenti: Ozzy ha vissuto cento vite in una, sempre al massimo, e ora che è alla soglia dei 75 anni ed è visibilmente indebolito dalla malattia e dai vari malanni, appare come un povero vecchio rassegnato dai bei tempi andati e dal fatto che ormai vive quasi solo della sua fama. Il ritornello della canzone è, secondo me, un chiaro messaggio di arresa in qualche modo, e quando scoppia in lacrime al minuto 2:24 guardando Randy Rhoads è chiaro quanto forse si senta ancora in colpa per la sua morte.