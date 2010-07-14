OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo album è previsto a settembre

Sharon Osbourne
, moglie e manager di Ozzy Osbourne
, ha recentemente concesso un'intervista al "The Graham Norton Radio Show".
Oltre ad aver rivelato l'intenzione della famiglia Osbourne
di tornare a vivere permanentemente nel Regno Unito, a Birmingham, città natale del leggendario cantante ex-Black Sabbath
, la Osbourne
avrebbe svelato la possibile data d'uscita del nuovo disco solista del marito.
Stando alle sue parole, il seguito di Ordinary Man
del 2020 dovrebbe arrivare nei negozi nel settembre di quest'anno:“[Ozzy]'s good. He's really, really good. He's finished another album which is coming out in September. And there we are. He's busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy… He'll never stop singing and writing. We've built him a big studio here [in the U.K.], so he can do it all at home. And he can't wait to come back, to be honest with you.”
Di conseguenza, sarebbe lecito aspettarsi nuovi dettagli ufficiali ed un singolo a breve.
Ricordiamo che il disco uscirà per Epic Records
.
A questo link
abbiamo riportato alcune informazioni sui musicisti ospiti che hanno preso parte alla pubblicazione.